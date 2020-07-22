Delhi Airport Quarantine Rules Changed for International Passengers, Read Updated List Here

Delhi Airport, also called the Indira Gandhi International Airport has released new set of guidelines for the passengers arriving via the international flight to the India's biggest and busiest airport. Here are the revised guidelines-

Passengers arriving at Delhi Airport by International flight with no onward connection

As per the government mandate, all passengers arriving by international flight at Delhi Airport must undergo 7 days institutional quarantine at their own cost (an undertaking that passengers accept this obligation is signed by the individual or head of the family and retained by the overseas mission/embassy before the booking is confirmed), followed by 7 days of home quarantine.

In case you are planning to stay on in Delhi NCR, you will have to undergo the mandatory health screening which includes a primary screening by Airport Health Officials (APHO). Health self-declaration forms must be filled in duplicate by all passengers. These forms will be collected on arrival.

Passengers will also be required to undergo a secondary screening at the Delhi Government post after which you will be allowed to proceed to the approved quarantine location. Passengers upon arriving at the first airport of disembarkation in India are advised to be quarantined at the city of arrival.

Passengers seeking exemption will need to fill an exemption form and discuss their case with Government officials inside the terminal on arrival. If exemption from quarantine in Delhi is approved and their final destination is another state they must make arrangements for quarantine on arrival in the respective state with Government officials.

At Delhi Airport passengers may be considered for exemption only if they fall into one of the four exemption categories mention below:

(1) Pregnant women

(2) Suffered a death in the family

(3) Suffering from serious illness (Description to be provided)

(4) Parents accompanied by children below 10 years

Quarantine guidelines for domestic passengers arriving/transit at Delhi Airport

Upon arrival at Delhi Airport, all domestic passengers have to undergo mandatory thermal screening. Only asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to exit the airport and shall home quarantine themselves for 7 days.

Passengers arriving on an international Vande Bharat Mission flight may only take a connecting domestic flight if it also comes under the Vande Bharat Mission. However, passengers who are planning to board onward domestic flights will have to obtain an authorised exemption certificate, if they are coming through Non-Vande Bharat international flights.