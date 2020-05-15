Delhi Airport Ranked Best in India and Central Asia, Bengaluru Ranks High in Regional Category

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has been declared India's best airport in the recently announced World Airport Awards 2020 by Skytrax. Not only in India, Delhi Airport is also the best among the airports in Central Asia. Bagging high rating, Bengaluru International Airport has been declared the best regional airport in India and Central Asia.

While planes have been grounded for the last couple of months leaving airports deserted, Skytrax decided to release the winners of their annual awards “…to bring some cheer into the airport industry in these difficult times.” The original awards ceremony was scheduled for April 1.

Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport for the eighth consecutive year in the overall ratings. The awards, like years previous, is dominated by airports in Asia and Europe.

Changi Airport has long been considered the gold standard in airports thanks to features like orchid and butterfly gardens and a rooftop pool. But last year, the airport widened the gap with its competitors with the opening of Jewel Changi Airport, a glass complex that includes a living rainforest, indoor walking trails and the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, the Rain Vortex, which stands 40 meters.

Here are the top 10 airports of 2020:





1. Singapore Changi Airport



2. Tokyo Haneda Airport



3. Hamad International Airport Doha



4. Incheon International Airport



5. Munich Airport



6. Hong Kong International Airport



7. Narita International Airport



8. Central Japan International Airport



9. Amsterdam Schiphol Airport



10. Kansai International Airport





