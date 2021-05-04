Delhi Airport Sets Up Dedicated Logistic Facility For Better Distribution of Imported Relief Materials

The Delhi airport on Monday said it has set up a dedicated logistic facility - Jeevoday - to ensure swift distribution of imported relief materials. The airport has set up a 3,500 square metre dedicated logistic facility for interim storage and distribution of Covid-19 relief materials.

“The facility was commissioned in less than a day on April 28," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a GMR Group-led consortium which manages and operates the Delhi Airport, said in a statement.

“All the Covid-19 relief material are brought to ‘JEEVODAY’ warehouse after customs clearance, where they are sorted and further distributed to other parts of the country by GOI Agency M/s. HLL as per distribution plan. Distribution is done immediately after it is brought to the warehouse."

As per the statement, in a span of just five days - April 28 to May 2, the Delhi airport has handled around 25 Covid relief flights totaling around 300 tonnes cargo, originating from various countries like the US, the UK, the UAE, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Germany, Qatar, Hong Kong, China amongst others.

“Most of the relief flights were supported by Air Force aircraft which included IL76s, C-130s, C-5s, C-17s. These flights brought in over 5,500 oxygen concentrators, approx 3,200 oxygen cylinders, over 9,28,000 masks, 1,36,000 Remdesivir injections, which are required in view of huge surge in Covid-19 cases in the country."

“The handling and distribution of the medical aid is continuing in an efficient manner with the support from all stakeholders."

According to DIAL, dedicated teams from cargo terminal Operators, clearing agents, and distribution warehouse centres have been assigned to ensure that the entire process of handling of such relief aid materials is done on a expedited manner.

“Delhi Airport has also ensured that priority in landing is given to flights carrying Covid relief aid, and such aircrafts get parking at cargo bays near the cargo terminals, just like the aircraft bringing vaccine consignments are handled on priority, to make sure that consignments are processed and cleared in least possible time after landing."

At present, Delhi Airport has the largest ‘Cargo Hub Airport of South Asia’ region, with two integrated cargo terminals having annual cargo handling capacity of 1.8 million MT which is scalable to 2.3 million MT.

