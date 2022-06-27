Delhi Airport Terminal 2 to Soon Get Full-Body Scanners

A full-body scanner will soon come up at the T-2 terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. According to Airport sources, the body scanner is being installed for a trial period during which the staff will examine its productivity on different parameters and take note of the shortcomings.

The safety of passengers is of paramount importance. During the trial period we will also check whether the radiation emitted by the scanner is not harmful to the people,” the source said.

The Delhi Airport is guarded by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The CISF is providing security at 64 airports at present, including Joint Ventures and Public-Private Partnership operated airports.

