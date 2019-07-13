Delhi Airport Terminal 3 Gets New Carpet Flooring, Twitterati Thank Former MoS Jayant Sinha

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has been in the news time and again for its much-hated carpet flooring. Back in 2018, Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd (DIAL) decided to floor new carpets at Terminal 3, for the ease of passengers. After getting complaints about the difficulty in pulling their trolley bags or baggage trolley at IGI terminal 3, the then Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha, decided to roll out new carpets for the convenience of the passengers.

On Thursday, July 11, a Twitter user named Mustafa Quraishi took to the social media to thank Jayant Sinha, former Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Delhi Airport for replacing the old carpets with the new ones. He tweeted, “Thank you for removing the ugliest and dirtiest carpets @DelhiAirport @jayantsinha Finally a pleasurable experience!!”

Thank you for removing the ugliest and dirtiest carpets @DelhiAirport @jayantsinha Finally a pleasurable experience!! pic.twitter.com/kAwnxcSoW5 — Mustafa Quraishi (@MustafaQuraishi) July 11, 2019

Qureshi’s appreciation was well-received by Delhi Airport and Jayant Sinha. Detailing about the further development, Delhi Airport informed that the carpet replacement will take place in phases and asked for co-operation from passengers for the same. It also explained that the four-meter wide carpets are being replaced both for the departure level of International and Domestic Piers. Here’s what Delhi airport tweeted:

Dear @MustafaQuraishi, Keeping passenger feedback and convenience in mind #DelhiAirport initiated carpet replacement in selected areas in a phased manner. Only on the departure level of International & Domestic piers, [1/2] — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) July 11, 2019

four-meter wide carpet on either sides of the travelator is being replaced for better functional usage. [2/2] — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) July 11, 2019

Former Civil Aviation Minister also appreciated the replacement, calling it ‘better’. Here’s what Jayant Sinha had to say:

Thank you! The new flooring is much better! 😊👍👍@DelhiAirport https://t.co/w6GGXC7XFe — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) July 11, 2019

The carpet flooring at IGI Airport T3 had been a great inconvenience and several passengers have tweeted about the same in the past. However, after many complaints, the ongoing development in phases might make it better and convenient for the passengers.