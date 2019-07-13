Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Delhi Airport Terminal 3 Gets New Carpet Flooring, Twitterati Thank Former MoS Jayant Sinha

The carpet flooring at IGI Airport T3 had been a great inconvenience and several passengers have tweeted about the same in the past. However, after many complaints, the ongoing development in phases might make it better and convenient for the passengers.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 13, 2019, 10:04 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Airport Terminal 3 Gets New Carpet Flooring, Twitterati Thank Former MoS Jayant Sinha
Delhi Airport Terminal 3 has got new carpeting. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Mustafa Quraishi)
Loading...

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has been in the news time and again for its much-hated carpet flooring. Back in 2018, Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd (DIAL) decided to floor new carpets at Terminal 3, for the ease of passengers. After getting complaints about the difficulty in pulling their trolley bags or baggage trolley at IGI terminal 3, the then Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha, decided to roll out new carpets for the convenience of the passengers.

On Thursday, July 11, a Twitter user named Mustafa Quraishi took to the social media to thank Jayant Sinha, former Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Delhi Airport for replacing the old carpets with the new ones. He tweeted, “Thank you for removing the ugliest and dirtiest carpets @DelhiAirport @jayantsinha Finally a pleasurable experience!!”

Qureshi’s appreciation was well-received by Delhi Airport and Jayant Sinha. Detailing about the further development, Delhi Airport informed that the carpet replacement will take place in phases and asked for co-operation from passengers for the same. It also explained that the four-meter wide carpets are being replaced both for the departure level of International and Domestic Piers. Here’s what Delhi airport tweeted:

Former Civil Aviation Minister also appreciated the replacement, calling it ‘better’. Here’s what Jayant Sinha had to say:

The carpet flooring at IGI Airport T3 had been a great inconvenience and several passengers have tweeted about the same in the past. However, after many complaints, the ongoing development in phases might make it better and convenient for the passengers.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram