Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Delhi Airport to Adopt Taxibots, Help Reduce Emissions

Delhi's IGI airport will become the first airport globally to introduce the Taxibot, a semi-autonomous vehicle that helps an aircraft move from parking bay to the runway without switching on its engines.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Airport to Adopt Taxibots, Help Reduce Emissions
Taxibot towing an Airbus A320. (Image: YouTube screengrab)
Loading...
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport will become the first airport globally to introduce the Taxibot, a semi-autonomous vehicle that helps an aircraft move from parking bay to the runway without switching on its engines. A tweet from the Delhi Airport Twitter handle said, "We are the first airport globally to adopt this unique environment-friendly technology that reduces emission." This appears to be a step in the right direction given the unhealthy amounts of pollution in cities across India in recent years. According to an earlier report, the use of taxibots will help in cutting carbon dioxide emission at IGI airport drastically. Usually, 800 kg of carbon dioxide is emitted for every 15 minutes of taxing, a KSU spokesperson said.

Aviation watchdog DGCA had earlier allowed the use of taxibots to tow aircrafts, whose engines will be shut, from the parking bay to the runway holding point to curb pollution at airports and save fuel. It was reported then that the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport will be the first to have these vehicles with the trial runs to be conducted for SpiceJet aircrafts. These vehicles will be remotely controlled by pilots to the runway point.




Globally, in the airline space, 80 million tons of carbon dioxide is emitted every year because of aircraft taxing, the spokesperson said referring to a study. Eighty-five per cent of the fuel consumed during taxing can be checked with the use of a taxibot. Other advantages include a reduction in noise levels by 60 per cent. Taxibots could also reduce foreign object damage by 50 per cent since the engine remains shut, as per some independent studies.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram