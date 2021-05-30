Delhi Airport to get E-Gates that Allow Faster Immigration Process for International Travellers Starting July

Going through immigration at the Delhi Airport is set to get a lot faster from July as the bureau of immigration will install automated e-gates that will scan the passenger information itself, reducing the time taken by human intervention. A total of eight such e-gates are going to be installed with four each being deployed at arrival and departure.

Called the Trusted Travellers Program (TTP), it aims at reducing the time it takes for clearance at the immigration counter by almost half at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. It has been designed similar to the US’s Global Entry Program which allows pre-approved immigration clearance for low-risk travellers, reports Hindustan Times.

The report goes on to mention, quoting an anonymous source, that currently, it takes about 1.5-2 minutes for a passenger to go through the counters which are staffed by immigration officials. This is expected to go down to just 30-40 seconds at these e-gates. Do note that these times are the duration taken at the counter itself and not at the waiting queue. Additionally, staff will be present at these e-gates to assist the passengers with the process.

The report also quotes an anonymous official who says, “After ascertaining that the passport and boarding pass are genuine, a camera attached to the scanner will click a picture of the passenger’s face. The e-gate will also scan their fingerprints, which will be matched with a database of the prohibited or blacklisted passengers within seconds. Once cleared, the e-gates will open, allowing the passenger to proceed.”

The e-gate was in use from December on trial for a duration of three months, following which, MHA gave its approval to proceed with the installation.

