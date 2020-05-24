Delhi Airport to Operate 380 Domestic Flights on Monday, 190 Each for Arrival and Departure

As India is set to resume its domestic civil aviation operations from May 25, the Delhi airport will be handling around 380 flights on Monday, a senior official said.

As per the directions of the Civil Aviation Ministry, domestic flight operations will resume after remaining suspended for about two months following the nationwide lockdown imposed to constrain the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Delhi airport will be handling around 380 domestic flights on Monday. There will be 190 departures and around 190 arrivals," a senior government official said.

On Saturday, the Delhi airport's operator DIAL said it has taken several measures including installation of automatic hand sanitisers at various places, putting floor markers, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departing passengers.

These steps have been taken to enforce social distancing norms and minimize human contact at the airport, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said.

Entry gates, self check-in machines and check-in bays are allocated to airlines to avoid overcrowding by air travellers at the Delhi Aiport.

The airport will keep all food, beverage and retail shops open to avoid overcrowding at one place and use "ultraviolet disinfection tunnels" for all incoming baggage, according to a plan prepared by the GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Ltd.