Delhi Airport to Restrict Unscheduled Transit Flights for Specific Hours on August 15

Unscheduled transit flights will not be allowed to land at the Delhi airport for four hours in the morning and three hours in the evening on Independence Day, its operator DIAL said Friday. The Delhi International Airport Ltd said scheduled flights will operate as normal.

According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), transit flights cannot land at the Delhi airport between 6 AM and 10 AM as well as between 4 PM and 7 PM on August 15. DIAL said the NOTAM is applicable only for chartered (not-scheduled) flights.

It said there will be no impact of the NOTAM on helicopter operations of the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force and the Indian Army. The airport operator added that the state-owned planes and helicopters can fly with the governor or the chief minister.

The Delhi international airport has developed an online portal that will allow international arriving passengers to fill a mandatory self-declaration form and eligible passengers to apply for exemption from compulsory institutional quarantine for coronavirus, said its operator DIAL on Friday. In a press release, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said the portal will make passengers' journey contactless as they won't have to fill physical copies of a self-declaration form and a quarantine exemption form at the time of arrival in India.