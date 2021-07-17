Delhi Airport to Resume Flights at T2 Terminal From July 22 After Two-Month Shutdown

The T2 terminal of the Delhi international airport will resume operations from July 22, two months after it was shut down due to significant drop in domestic air traffic owing to the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave, a statement said on Saturday. The resumption of operations at T2 from July 22 onwards will be with approximately 200 air traffic movements (100 departures and 100 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to around 280 movements by August-end, the statement of Delhi airport’s operator DIAL said.

Currently, only the T3 terminal of the Delhi airport is handling flight operations. “The T2 terminal will resume operations with IndiGo’s 2000-2999 series flights and entire operations of GoAir, and is expecting to witness around 25,000 passenger footfall in the initial phase," the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated. About 27 counters 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo – will be available to cater to the passengers of respective flights, it said.

The decision to resume T2 operations was taken after the Delhi airport started witnessing gradual growth in passenger footfall post relaxation in lockdown and travel norms by various states since June this year, it noted. The T2 terminal had started handling flight operations on October 1 last year. It was shut down on May 18 this year as the number of flights dropped dramatically due to the second wave of the pandemic.

After a significant drop in traffic due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi Airport recently said that it has started witnessing growth in passenger numbers slowly but steadily post relaxation in lockdown and travel norms by various states in June.

Most of those who flew were in the ‘visiting family and friends’ category (48 per cent), followed by ‘vacation’ (25 per cent) and ‘business’ (19 per cent) travellers.

In June 2020, after the gradual lifting of the two-month-long country-wide lockdown, the majority of air travellers were in the ‘visiting family and friends category, followed by ‘business travellers.

“Those going for vacation were only 2 per cent in June 2020. During pre-Covid times (in June 2019), around 44 per cent of flyers were vacationers, while 41 per cent were in visiting family and friends category," the Delhi Airport said in a statement.

“Delhi Airport has witnessed over three times rise in domestic passenger numbers from around 18,000 per day in mid-May 2021 to over 62,000 per day at the end of June 2021," it said.

