Delhi Airport to Resume Ops from Terminal 2, GoAir and IndiGo to Start Flights from T2 on Oct 1

After six months of closure, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has announced that the operations at Terminal 2 will begin from October 1. The terminal is all set to provide a safe and healthy environment to passengers flying out of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The resumption of operations at T2 will be with 96 air traffic movements (48 departures and 48 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to 180 by end of October. The terminal will resume operations with IndiGo’s 2000 series flights and entire operations of GoAir in the initial phase. About 27 counters – 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo - have been created to cater to the passengers of respective flights.

The first flight scheduled from T2 after reopening of this terminal would be Srinagar bound Indigo flight, which will depart at 6:25 AM. To start with, all IndiGo flights with series 2000 (6E 2000 - 6E 2999) will operate from T2. These will cater to 20 destinations from T2, including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Cochin, Guwahati, Indore, Jammu, Lucknow, Chennai, Patna, Srinagar, Trivandrum, and Visakhapatnam among others. In the next phase, from October 8, 2020, 12 more destinations, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Goa, Hyderabad, Madurai, Jaipur, and Nagpur, will start operating from T2.

DIAL has taken several safety measures with all key stakeholders to contain the spread of COVID-19, as

directed by the Government of India.

“Delhi Airport is all set to reopen for domestic flight operations at T2 after six-months shutdown. We would like to assure passengers that at Delhi airport, they would be in a safe and healthy environment. We have implemented several measures at the airport to ensure passenger safety without compromising their comfort and experience. Our teams have worked round-the-clock to sanitize the vast terminal. DIAL will continue its awareness drive by educating and encouraging passengers to maintain social distance while at the airport,” said Mr. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL.

IndiGo, which is currently operating more than 105 domestic flights from Terminal 3, will be shifting some flights to Terminal 2 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. All the flights with call sign between 6E 2000 - 6E 2999 will be departing from and arriving at Terminal 2 of IGI Airport, while the rest will operate from T3.