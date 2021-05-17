auto

News18» News»Auto»Delhi Airport to Shut Operations at Terminal 2 Starting Today, All Flights to Operate from T3
1-MIN READ

Delhi Airport to Shut Operations at Terminal 2 Starting Today, All Flights to Operate from T3

File photo of the Indira Gandhi international Airport in New Delhi. (Picture source: PTI)

File photo of the Indira Gandhi international Airport in New Delhi. (Picture source: PTI)

The Delhi international airport will shut down its T2 terminal from May 17 midnight as the number of flights have reduced significantly due to the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.

The Delhi international airport will shut down its T2 terminal from today as the number of flights have reduced significantly due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi Airport will consolidate its operations at Terminal 3, and both domestic and international flights will fly from here.

Currently, the Delhi airport is handling around 325 flights per day, Delhi Airport officials mentioned. Before the pandemic, it used to handle around 1,500 flights per day. The Delhi airport's decision has come at a time when India and its aviation sector has been badly hit by the second wave of the pandemic.

During the last few weeks, the number of domestic air passengers per day have come from more than 2.2 lakh to around 75,000 right now, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry's data. Similarly, international air traffic has also been affected by the second wave of the pandemic.

New cases of coronavirus in India fell below 3 lakh cases after a long time.

With Inputs from PTI

first published:May 17, 2021, 10:27 IST