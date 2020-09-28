Delhi Airport to Start Flights from Terminal 2 from October 1: A List of Arrangements Done

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has today announced to resume flight operations at Terminal 2 starting October 1. Currently only operating flights from Terminal 3, DIAL will shift domestic ops to Terminal 2 with GoAir and IndiGo initially operating flights.

While GoAir will shift the entire base to Terminal 2, IndiGo will only start Series 2000 flights from the Terminal 2 as of now. The resumption of operations at T2 will be with 96 air traffic movements (48 departures and 48 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to 180 by end of October. About 27 counters – 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo - have been created to cater to the passengers of respective flights.

Here are all the arrangements made by Delhi Airport to ensure hygiene and safety of travellers-

For the entry into the airport

• 10 Scan & Fly and 3 CUSS kiosks will be available for passengers for web check-in before entering the

terminal

• About 10 e-boarding kiosks have been installed at the entry gates to establish a contactless process

for boarding

• Arrangements have been made for thermal scanning of passengers as per Government guidelines

At the Check-in

• To avoid close contact and crowding at the counters, passengers are encouraged to use the eboarding facility

• About 10 e-boarding kiosks have been set up at the entry gates, 8 at the main security hold area

(SHA) and 4 at the Express Check-in lane, which would be operational after a few weeks

• The SHA has been expanded to make adequate seating arrangements and retail options

• Alongside, UV Tunnels have been deployed at every dispatch baggage belt in the departure area for

sanitization of check-in bags

At the Security check

• Alignment of queues to ensure social distance among CISF personnel and passengers

• Deployment of queue managers, floor markings and allocation of alternate seats, installation of

automatic hand sanitizer at various places

• Tray disinfection SOP for passengers’ safety will be maintained

• Auto dispensing sanitizer machines have been kept for passengers to use after security checks

• Contact-less Retail and F&B Options

• After security checks, passengers will move to SHA, where they can access food court, lounges, and

retail shops. Social distance markings have been put in food courts, lifts, seats etc.

• Strict & stringent SOP would be maintained for Food and Beverage (F&B) shops, lounges, retail shops

to ensure safety and hygiene

• Passengers are encouraged to download HOI app, a dedicated AI-enabled app for Delhi and

Hyderabad airports, for contact-less food ordering service

• Passengers can also use the self-ordering kiosk at the food court to avoid queuing. Digital payment

and the digital menu would be encouraged to minimize human contact.

At the boarding gate

• Passengers are requested not to use seats with cross marks to ensure social distance

• Queue managers would be deployed at boarding & bus gates

For arriving passengers

• Arrival forecourt has been revamped with the pathway, connecting T2 and T3, widened for transfer

passengers and airport express line passengers

• Buggy services will be available for people with reduced mobility (PRM) and senior citizens

commuting between T3 and T2

• Social distance markings have been put up at various places inside the terminal. These include

aerobridges, piers, lifts, travellators, around baggage belts, all transport waiting areas, etc. Also, the

provision of hand sanitizers at the exit of passenger bridges /bus gate arrival area has been made.

• Additional seating arrangement has been made for waiting passengers

• Visitors’ entry into the terminal will remain suspended temporarily

• To encourage compliance of social distancing norms at the airport, DIAL has deployed additional

queue managers at kerb side (city side), check-in halls, security check areas and boarding gates, with

social distance marks.

• DIAL will encourage all passengers to wear masks and maintain social distance at all times, to ensure

their safety and well-being.

Sanitization of high contact surfaces

• Deep cleaning of 45,000 square meter terminal 2 is carried out 24*7. A team of 162 housekeeping

personnel have been deployed to ensure a clean and sanitized terminal for passengers round the

clock. The staff will be thermally screened and checked for symptoms before going on with their

duties.

• Regular sanitization of high contact surfaces, such as desks, chairs, elevators, railings, CUSS, trolleys,

handles, trays, baggage belts, etc. inside the terminals would be carried out. Apart from these,

washrooms will be closed after every hour to sanitize all its surfaces through both UV tower and

regular cleaning.

• The air inside the terminal will be clean. A system has been put in place that draws air inside the

terminal into the Air Handling Unit (AHU), where it gets sanitized after passing through UV light and

HEPA filters. These systems replace air inside the terminal every 10 minutes.

• Apart from these, DIAL will also have facilities to isolate suspected COVID-19 passengers at the

airport following government direction.