Delhi Airport's Future: UV Light Tunnels, Disinfection Towers, Walk-in Shoe Sanitizers and More

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), led by GMR, has made operational several technology-based unique facilities at Delhi Airport, including specially designed UV (ultraviolet) based tunnels to disinfect checkpoint trays and baggage, mobile UV tower to disinfect surfaces in the terminal area and handheld UV devices. In addition, passenger trolley disinfection system and walk-in shoe sanitizer mats will also be made available for passenger safety.

In the wake of recent coronavirus pandemic, DIAL is ensuring the safety of the passengers who shall be travelling through the airport once the lockdown is lifted and flight operation resumes. At present, this facility is being provided to the passengers scheduled for rescue flights. DIAL has developed the state-of-the-art facility that will disinfect all the trolleys using disinfectant and trays with UV – which is the first touchpoint of passengers at the airport – before the use by passengers.

The used trolleys and trays can be passed one after another, where each of them shall take approximately five seconds to come out virus-free. DIAL has also installed UV tunnel at Terminal 3 of the Delhi Airport that will help in disinfection of passenger bags. The prototype has been installed at baggage belt area.

A live CCTV feed of UV scanning process mounted at Baggage Reclaim hall allows the passengers to see the disinfecting process, in which high-intensity UV lamps are being used for on-line disinfection of their bags.

It took approximately five days of rigorous dedication to develop the prototype, run the trial at different locations with various sizes, and finalize the desired outcome. The disinfection process through UV lamps is quick and can be done in a closed environment unlike other processes of sanitisation where proper care has to be taken with respect to ventilation, effectiveness and its coverage.

As for the aim to provide enhanced IAQ (Indoor Air Quality), DIAL has also installed more than 700 UV lamps in AHU (312 units). To enhance passenger safety and comply with COVID-19 safety measures, Mobile Disinfecting Towers have been developed and provided at the airport to disinfect various locations of terminal buildings.

These moveable towers will be placed in properly cordoned areas of the terminal, where UV lamps will be operated and disinfection will be done in particular areas. Once disinfection is completed, UV power will be switched off and towers will manually be re-located to other areas for similar processes.

Additionally, handheld disinfection torch will also available at the airport to disinfect desktop, laptops and other devices.

