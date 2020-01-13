Delhi-Based BioD Sells Over 10 Million Litres of Biodiesel Within First Year of Operation

BioD Energy, a Delhi-NCR based, biodiesel producer, sold over 10 million litres of biodiesel within the first year of its plant’s operation. The company’s facility in Bawal, Haryana have the capability to produce up to 120 kiloliters of biodiesel a day, processing used cooking oil and other multi-feedstock.

“We are encouraged by our buyers’ response from logistics, mining, power generation and many other sectors. We ensure the distillation and production of the best quality bio-diesel”, said Shiva Vig, Group CEO, BioD Energy India.

The state-of-the-art plant was commissioned in November 2018. The idea behind this project was and continues to be waste management, which not only aims at reducing dependence on imported crude oil, fighting pollution, managing illegal discharge of oil into a drainage system that contaminates water and clogs the drainage system but also to check adulteration in edible oil.

Being one of the largest consumers of vegetable oil, India has the potential to recover 220 crore litres of Used Cooking Oil (UCO) for the production of biodiesel by the year 2022 through coordinated action. BioD Energy is also a part of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) initiative, an ecosystem that strives to enable the collection and conversion of used cooking oil to biodiesel.

Vig said, “BioD Energy recorded the biggest collection of UCO last year with the RUCO project. However, now our directive is solely to convert UCO into biodiesel and the collection mandate lies with Zomato as per our recent tie-up with the company, signed in November 2019.”

BioD Energy will soon expand its operations, launching retail outlets in Rajasthan. “Given huge demand and increase in people’s awareness about the benefits of biodiesel both cost-wise and in terms of its greener nature, we are commencing with five retail outlets in Rajasthan as a pilot before the end of the current financial year. We plan to multiply the production of biodiesel by 1.5 times by the start of the financial year 2021-22. All our efforts are aimed at contributing to the energy security of India”, said Vig.

