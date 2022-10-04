Delhi-Bihar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train to Soon Get Green Signal? What We Know

The onset of the festive season in India brings a huge demand for seats in the Indian Railways. People living in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and other metropolitan cities for work or education return to their home state. The highest demand for reserves seats in the Northern Railways is observed on trains connecting Delhi to Bihar. Additionally, on October 30, the famous Chhath Puja will be celebrated in Bihar. Following this, the Northern Railways is pondering introducing a fourth Vande Bharat Express Train between Delhi and Bihar. The roughly 1000-km long journey takes around 15-16 hours.

However, the Vande Bharat Express Train — should it operate between Delhi and Bihar — will significantly reduce the travel time. The Vande Bharat Express Train laced with high-end technology and exceptional speed can reduce the train journey by 5-6 hours. The Ministry of Railways has targeted to launch of 75 Vande Bharat Trains. Hence, the Northern Railway zone is considering requesting the ministry for the delivery of the train.

Recently, in a video shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a glass full of water did not spill despite the high speed of trains. The Vande Bharat Train has a self-propelled engine that has been upgraded with some cosmetic changes. Unlike other trains, the engine is attached to its compartments.

This self-propelled engine produces 6000 horsepower. Vande Bharat trains have eight coaches, each with a separate engine. This increases the speed of Vande Bharat trains and makes it 12,000 horsepower.

