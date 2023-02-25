Delhi-bound IndiGo Flight Diverted to Bhopal after Medical Emergency

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Kochi was diverted to Bhopal following a medical emergency onboard, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

“IndiGo flight 6E 2407 operating from Cochin to Delhi has been diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency on board. We regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers," the statement said, as quoted by ANI.

The passenger was immediately offboarded and rushed to the nearest hospital after landing in Bhopal, the Bhopal airport said in a statement, as per ANI.

Earlier on Friday, a full emergency had been declared at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after a Dammam-bound flight from Calicut was diverted to the state capital due to suspected hydraulic failure.

The sources said the tail part of the Air-India Express IX 385, carrying 182 passengers, hit the runway during take-off from the Calicut international Airport in the morning.

The flight landed at the airport after dumping fuel over the Arabian Sea to facilitate safe landing, sources said, as per PTI.

(With agency inputs)

