Delhi-Bound Singapore Airlines Lands Safely at IGI Airport After Full Emergency was Declared

The flight SQ-406 from Singapore to Delhi has landed safely on runway 28 at the Delhi airport.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 9:41 PM IST
Singapore Airlines Airbus 380-800.
Loading...
A Delhi-Bound Singapore Airlines flight SQ-406 carrying 228 people onboard made a safe landing at the runway 28 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport after a full emergency was declared. ANI reported - "Full emergency was declared for Singapore Airlines SQ 406 Singapore-Delhi flight having 228 people on board, today. The flight landed safely on runway 28 at the Delhi airport."



The Airbus 380-800 reportedly faced a nosewheel problem before landing. Further details are awaited.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
