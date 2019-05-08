English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi-Bound Singapore Airlines Lands Safely at IGI Airport After Full Emergency was Declared
The flight SQ-406 from Singapore to Delhi has landed safely on runway 28 at the Delhi airport.
Singapore Airlines Airbus 380-800.
A Delhi-Bound Singapore Airlines flight SQ-406 carrying 228 people onboard made a safe landing at the runway 28 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport after a full emergency was declared. ANI reported - "Full emergency was declared for Singapore Airlines SQ 406 Singapore-Delhi flight having 228 people on board, today. The flight landed safely on runway 28 at the Delhi airport."
The Airbus 380-800 reportedly faced a nosewheel problem before landing. Further details are awaited.
Full emergency was declared for Singapore Airlines SQ 406 Singapore-Delhi flight having 228 people on board, today. The flight landed safely on runway 28 at the Delhi airport. pic.twitter.com/Y4FHo27HPX— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2019
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
