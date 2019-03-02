Delhi Cabinet Approves 1,000 Low Floor Electric Buses

In a major move to fight air pollution, the Delhi Cabinet approved 1,000 Low Floor Electric Buses for the national capital, claiming to be the first Indian city to have such a large number of e-buses. Calling it a "historic day for Delhi", state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the decision will help in ensuring a cleaner, greener future for the people of Delhi."The Delhi Cabinet clears proposal of 1,000 Low Floor Electric Buses - greater than the commitment of all Indian cities put together," he tweeted. The Cabinet took the decision in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal."Congratulations Delhi. Cabinet approves 1,000 electric buses. Several obstacles were created. All obstacles cleared. Delhi will become the first India city to have such a large no of electric buses," Kejriwal tweeted.Last July, the Delhi government gave in-principle approval for the hiring of a consultant to run 1,000 electric buses at an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore in the national capital as promised in its 2018-19 Budget.