English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi CM Announces Free Bus, Metro Rides for Women: Here’s a Look at Other Cities With Free Public Transport
Several European countries have provided free public transport to all passengers in order to reduce the usage of private vehicles, with the aim to reduce air pollution.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Loading...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 3 announced an important initiative for the women travellers in the city. The chief Minister announced free DTC bus rides and DMRC metro rides for all the women passengers in the national capital. The announcement has received positive and negative reactions from citizens which is said to help women have a safe travelling experience and encourage use of public transport.
While Delhi might be the first city in India to encourage free public rides, this is not something new to the Western world. Several European countries have provided free public transport to all passengers in order to reduce the usage of private vehicles, with the aim to reduce air pollution. Here is a list of other cities and countries that provide free public transport, also known as fare-free public transit or zero-fare public transport.
1. Luxembourg: The European country will become the first country in the world to offer free public transport from 2020. To curb the air pollution and avoid traffic congestion, Luxemburg will offer free rides in buses, trains and trams, and scrap the fares.
2. Tallinn: The capital city of Estonia, Tallinn made public transport free in 2013. Tallinn introduced free public transport for local residents. One can register for free rides by purchasing a €2 green card. However, it is not free for visitors from other parts of the country as well as the world.
3. Dunkirk: From 1 September 2018, Dunkirk became the largest metropolitan area in France and Europe to introduce free for all on its entire bus network after it introduced free public bus rides for everyone, even visitors. In addition, there are two dozen French towns where you can travel for free, which includes Compiègne, Noyon, Pont-Sainte-Maxence, Crépy-en-Valois, Chantilly, Carhaix, Mayenne, Senlis, Vitré, Châteaudun, Neuves-Maisons, Saint-Brevin-Les-Pins, Issoudun, Niort, Châteauroux, Gap, Libourne, Figeac, Nyons, Gaillac, Manosque, Castres, Muret and Aubagne.
4. Tórshavn: The capital city of the Faroe Islands, Tórshavn, provides free public transport for everyone in order to make people use public transport rather than private vehicles, curbing air pollution and avoiding congestion. Free transport has been available since 2009.
5. Renesse: To encourage the use of public transport, the town of Renesse in the Netherlands offers zero-fare bus service during the summer months.
While Delhi might be the first city in India to encourage free public rides, this is not something new to the Western world. Several European countries have provided free public transport to all passengers in order to reduce the usage of private vehicles, with the aim to reduce air pollution. Here is a list of other cities and countries that provide free public transport, also known as fare-free public transit or zero-fare public transport.
1. Luxembourg: The European country will become the first country in the world to offer free public transport from 2020. To curb the air pollution and avoid traffic congestion, Luxemburg will offer free rides in buses, trains and trams, and scrap the fares.
2. Tallinn: The capital city of Estonia, Tallinn made public transport free in 2013. Tallinn introduced free public transport for local residents. One can register for free rides by purchasing a €2 green card. However, it is not free for visitors from other parts of the country as well as the world.
3. Dunkirk: From 1 September 2018, Dunkirk became the largest metropolitan area in France and Europe to introduce free for all on its entire bus network after it introduced free public bus rides for everyone, even visitors. In addition, there are two dozen French towns where you can travel for free, which includes Compiègne, Noyon, Pont-Sainte-Maxence, Crépy-en-Valois, Chantilly, Carhaix, Mayenne, Senlis, Vitré, Châteaudun, Neuves-Maisons, Saint-Brevin-Les-Pins, Issoudun, Niort, Châteauroux, Gap, Libourne, Figeac, Nyons, Gaillac, Manosque, Castres, Muret and Aubagne.
4. Tórshavn: The capital city of the Faroe Islands, Tórshavn, provides free public transport for everyone in order to make people use public transport rather than private vehicles, curbing air pollution and avoiding congestion. Free transport has been available since 2009.
5. Renesse: To encourage the use of public transport, the town of Renesse in the Netherlands offers zero-fare bus service during the summer months.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Delhi CM Announces Free Bus, Metro Rides for Women: Here’s a Look at Other Cities With Free Public Transport
- Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Forces of Fashion Unite for Hottest Magazine Cover Shoot
- PUBG: The Recent Incidents Indicate This Game is More Dangerous Than You May Imagine
- I Wonder How Junaid Managed to Charm Rani Mukerji, I Never Did, Says Aamir Khan
- Audi Slashes Price of A3 Sedan by Rs 5 Lakh, to Start from Rs 28.9 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results