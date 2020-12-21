Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges Central Govt to Ban All Flights from UK Fearing Mutated COVID-19 Virus

Delhi Chief Minister, on Monday, took on to Twitter to urge central government from banning all flights from UK to India amid fears of mutated Coronavirus strain. He tweeted - "New mutation of corona virus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately." His call for banning international flights to India from UK came after several countries has announced similar steps to contain new form of COVID-19 .

New mutation of corona virus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 21, 2020

Several European Union nations including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Italy have moved to ban flights from the UK on Sunday and others were considering similar action, in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England from establishing a strong foothold on the continent.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier announced that Christmas shopping and gatherings in southern England must be canceled because of rapidly spreading infections blamed on the new coronavirus variant.

Various political leaders demand a ban on flights from the UK, after a new variant of #Covid19 virus was found in London.@rupashreenanda with the details. Join the broadcast with @AnushaSoni23. pic.twitter.com/yepUcbih74 — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 21, 2020

Not just European nations, other countries like Saudi Arabia and Canada have also announced to ban flights to and from UK to contain the spread of mutated virus. Saudi Arabia, however, has confirmed that certain flights to UK will be allowed to depart from the country.

India is currently under Air Bubble Agreement with UK under which international flights to both the countries are allowed without any restrictions.

