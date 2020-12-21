News18 Logo

auto

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges Central Govt to Ban All Flights from UK Fearing Mutated COVID-19 Virus
1-MIN READ

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges Central Govt to Ban All Flights from UK Fearing Mutated COVID-19 Virus

File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

auther-image

Arjit Garg

Delhi Chief Minister, on Monday, took on to Twitter to urge central government from banning all flights from UK to India amid fears of mutated Coronavirus strain. He tweeted - "New mutation of corona virus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately." His call for banning international flights to India from UK came after several countries has announced similar steps to contain new form of COVID-19.

Several European Union nations including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Italy have moved to ban flights from the UK on Sunday and others were considering similar action, in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England from establishing a strong foothold on the continent.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier announced that Christmas shopping and gatherings in southern England must be canceled because of rapidly spreading infections blamed on the new coronavirus variant.

Not just European nations, other countries like Saudi Arabia and Canada have also announced to ban flights to and from UK to contain the spread of mutated virus. Saudi Arabia, however, has confirmed that certain flights to UK will be allowed to depart from the country.

India is currently under Air Bubble Agreement with UK under which international flights to both the countries are allowed without any restrictions.

With Inputs from PTI


