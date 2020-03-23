Delhi CM Intervenes After Many Complain of Shortage in Public Transport, DTC Services Increased

Following several complaints regarding the scarcity of DTC public transport buses, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the service will be increased by 50 per cent to ensure no essential service officials are affected.

Speaking at a press conference held on Sunday, Kejriwal had announced a complete lockdown in the national capital from 6 am on Monday till March 31 midnight. The lockdown called for strict measures such as no public transport service that will be allowed, including private buses, taxis, auto-rickshaw, and e-rickshaw. It was announced that only 25 per cent of the total number of DTC buses would be operative for essential services.

In addition to this, all shops, workshops, godowns, weekly markets, offices, commercial establishment, factory, was directed to be shut. In light of the same, borders with other states have been sealed. Only the transportation of essential goods and items from these states will be allowed.

Inter-state buses, trains, metro trains along with private offices and religious places would also remain closed. There are 28 confirmed cases in Delhi, out of which six cases are of transmission and rest 21 cases are those who have travel history abroad.

In light of the spike in the number of COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research has recommended the use of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine “under exceptional circumstances” as a line of treatment against high-risk Covid-19 patients.

The recommendation comes amid a global debate on whether the anti-malarial drug will prove effective in treating Covid-19 and also after anti-HIV drugs were used as treatment on patients admitted for Covid-19 in Jaipur, as well as in a few cases abroad.