Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Inaugurates East Delhi's First Smart Electric Vehicle Charging Station

In line with the commitment towards building an electric mobility eco-system, BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and EV Motors India Pvt. Ltd. (EVM) have partnered to set-up smart electric vehicle charging stations.

As part of this endeavour, the first smart public charging station under this partnership was inaugurated at Patparganj, East Delhi by Delhi’s Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Manish Sisodia.

Located in the heart of I P Extension, Patparganj, the smart EV charging station, branded ‘PlugNgo’, is enabled with Central Management System (CMS). This will help to oversee operations of the EV charger and provide on-site and on-demand customer support. It will also provide information on preventive maintenance as and when required. Depending on the make, an e-vehicle can be fully charged between 45 and 90 minutes. The charging stations under PlugNgo in Delhi are expected to cater to the charging requirements of 15 to 18 cars per day.

The newly launched station will be equipped with two types of chargers - DC 50 kW with three guns (CCS2 + CHAdeMO + Type 2 AC) which can charge Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EV & Tata Nexon, and DC 30 kW with 2 Guns (Both GB/T) which can charge Mahindra e-Verito & Tata Tigor. Two electric vehicles can be charged simultaneously from each charger.

In this endeavour, EV Motors has partnered with ABB, a global leader in EV fast charging solutions. Through its expertise and legacy in this field, ABB has established itself to provide EV Charging Equipment for electric vehicles. The company is consistently pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future.

The EV charger at the outlet is integrated to the innovative PlugNgo mobile application that enables end consumers to locate and operate chargers. It is available on both Android & iOS platforms that entail the following features:

-- Charge and Pay with your Phone: Quickly scan the QR code with your smart phone and easily pay for your charging session right from your mobile app

-- Locate Charger location, type of connector, and status of chargers in terms of availability and navigation

-- Remote Start/Stop Operation

-- Tracking of Charging history & Payment history

The tentative total cost of running an e vehicle is between Rs 1.25 to Rs 1.50 cost per km, depending on the make of the vehicle, which is extremely competitive compared to petrol, diesel and even CNG vehicles. Thus a user can save substantially per km on an electric vehicle. Apart from this, an EV will lead to a savings of over 30 tonnes of CO2 for a lifespan of 10 years.