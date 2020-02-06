Delhi Elections 2020: Rapido to Offer Free Rides to all Voters on Election Day

As Delhi citizens gear up to exercise their right to vote and elect 70 representatives to the Legislative Assembly on February 8, 2020, Rapido has come up with an innovative offer. Rapido, one of the largest Bike Taxi Apps in the country, is offering free rides to the election polling booth for all voters in Delhi. Rapido will waive off 100 per cent ride fee for all rides up to 3 Kms to the Election Booth, anywhere in Delhi.

Talking about the initiative, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido said: “Our vision is to make intra-city transportation convenient, affordable and accessible for millions in the country. We see Elections as a key part of our Democracy and Constitution and would like to do our bit for the society. To eliminate transportation barriers as a reason to not vote, we are offering 100 per cent waivers to voters in Delhi on Rapido App for Election Day. Our #RideToVote to supplement their Right To Vote”.

Here is how it will work:

1. Push Notification will be sent to all the Delhi City Users about #RideToVote

2. Voters can use Code 'IVOTE' on Rapido App to avail the offer

3. The Offer is valid from 7 am to 6 pm on February 8 in Delhi

Rapido, now operational in around 100 cities, launched its services in Delhi in November 2019 and since has seen 1Lac rides on its platform. Currently, there are more than 5K Captains for Rapido who will be offered special incentive to ensure Delhi has sufficient supply of easy transportation throughout the day.

