Delhi Entry Ban: No Diesel Commercial Vehicles Allowed to Enter From October 2022 to February 2023

In view of the exponential increase in pollution levels in Delhi, the state government has decided to ban the entry of diesel commercial vehicles in the capital from October 1, 2022. The order will be valid till February 28, 2023. Earlier, these heavy diesel vehicles were barred from the national capital for only 15-20 days in November-December. Now, the new order covers a span of almost four months.

As per the official numbers, roughly 75,000 trucks enter Delhi every day. Although stubble burning plays a major role in pollution, the trucks are responsible for contributing to pollution and increasing PM 2.5/10 in the air to a noticeable extent. “The transport department has taken preventative steps in advance instead of waiting for air quality to worsen,” an official told The Indian Express.

The trucks that run on comparatively clean fuel such as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) or zero-emission electric energy will face no restriction in entering the national capital from the neighbouring states. The order was sent to Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot who gave it the green signal.

Although the ban seems to be quite a pressing measure taken by the Delhi government, it drew opposition from various people, especially those who represent various Transport committees and associations.

Many drivers and truck owners are opting to switch to diesel trucks since the price of CNG is now almost close to petrol and diesel. As of June 24, the CNG Price in Delhi is Rs 75.61 per kg. The CNG price in Delhi has remained unchanged for the last few months. The price of the CNG was last increased by Rs 2 on May 21. In the last year, the CNG price has gone up by Rs 33 in Delhi NCR.

Last week, the Delhi government asked the neighbouring state of Haryana to allow only BS-VI compliant buses to enter the city. Special commissioner for transport OP Mishra, in a letter, said Delhi’s air pollution has attracted the attention of the Supreme Court and CAQM (Commission of Air Quality Management in Delhi and NCR), both of which have issued directions for effective regulation of air pollution and vehicular pollution.

Mishra’s letter was addressed to Navdeep Singh Virk, Haryana’s principal secretary of transport. Public transport in Delhi has been switched completely to CNG, while buses plying from other states to Delhi continue to use diesel.

