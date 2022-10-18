CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Gets 11 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations with Battery Swapping Points
Delhi Gets 11 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations with Battery Swapping Points

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: October 18, 2022, 13:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Electric Vehicle Charging Station, Image Used for Representational Purpose (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Electric Vehicle Charging Station, Image Used for Representational Purpose (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, while inaugurating the charging stations, said that 100 EV charging stations will be established in the next two months in Delhi

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 11 electric vehicle charging stations in the national capital which also boast of battery swapping points. CM Kejriwal further stated that nearly 100 EV charging stations will be established in the next two months in Delhi.

“Earlier, battery swapping points and charging stations were different but these have now been clubbed together. These 11 stations have 73 charging points. In the next two months, Delhi will get 100 charging stations,” he said.

The ambitious Delhi Electric Vehicles policy, introduced in August 2020, aims to increase the share of electric vehicles to 25 percent of total sales by 2024. When asked about the showcause notice issued to Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi Vice-Chairperson Jasmine Shah, Kejriwal said, “The Cabinet appointed him and only the Cabinet can question him.”

With inputs from PTI

