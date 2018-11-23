English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Government Approves Proposal To Procure 1,000 Low-Floor AC Buses
The Delhi government has to augment the city bus fleet to 11,000 buses in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.
Image for representation only.
The Delhi government has approved a proposal to procure 1,000 low-floor air-conditioned buses under the cluster scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"Both the courts are regularly monitoring the augmentation of the bus fleet. As on date, the overall fleet of DTC and cluster buses stands at 5,460," the statement read. This is the first time that low-floor AC buses will be procured under the cluster scheme.
