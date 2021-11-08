Delhi Government Extends Last Date of Registration for Electric Autos to Nov 15

The Delhi government on Tuesday extended the last date of registration for e-autos to November 15, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. The government had on October 18 launched online registration for e-auto permits with 33 per cent reservation for women, the last date of which was November 1.

On special requests from auto drivers, the last date for registration of e-autos has been extended till November 15. Please visit transport.delhi.gov.in and apply for e-auto registration. This Diwali, let us pledge to adopt non-polluting resources of transport, Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi. In the first phase, 4,261 e-auto permits, including 1,406 for women applicants, will be issued.

In August, in a push towards women empowerment, the Delhi government’s Transport Department has planned to issue 35 per cent of over 4,200 e-auto permits to women applicants, besides extending them subsidy under its electric vehicle policy. The Supreme Court in December 1997 had directed the Delhi government to freeze the total number of fresh autorickshaw permits and issue new permits only to replace any existing permit. Presently, there is a cap of one lakh on the number of autos plying in the national capital. The Transport Department has so far issued over 95,000 permits and reserved remaining more than 4,200 for e-autos in a bid to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles for combating air pollution, said an officer of the department.

“Out of over 4,200 permits for e-autos, 35 per cent have been reserved for women. The permits are likely to be issued soon after a meeting by the transport minister," he said. The idea to reserve e-auto permits for women was influenced by a minuscule number of women drivers in the public transport sector in Delhi, he said.

Subsidies and loans are also supposed to be part of the encouragement to adopt e-autos in place of those running on CNG, he said. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had earlier said that the Delhi government will soon start facilitating the registration of e-autos that can save up to Rs 29,000 as compared to their CNG counterparts.

The city government is focussing on the adoption of electric three-wheelers, including e-autos, e-rickshaws, and e-carts under its electric vehicle policy. Under Delhi’s electric vehicle policy, 177 three-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives.

