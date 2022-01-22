CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Government Extends Validity of Driving License to March 31 - Details Here

Image for representation. (Image Credits: PTI)

The validity of certain driving licences that were supposed to expire between February 1, 2020, to January 31, 2022, has been extended by two months i.e. up to March 31, 2022.

The validity of certain driving licences that were supposed to expire between February 1, 2020, to January 31, 2022, has been extended by two months i.e. up to March 31, 2022, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced Friday evening.

“Keeping in view the interest of the general public of Delhi, the Transport Department has decided to extend the validity of all learning licences and heavy driving licences for the next three months i.e. up to 31.03.2022," he tweeted in Hindi, adding that the Delhi government has always stood with the common people.

According the Transport Department, the validity of learner’s licence was earlier extended to January 31, 2022.

“And whereas, it has come to notice that several learners licence holders have not been able to obtain the online appointment slots for their driving skill tests and there are many more applicants than the available driving tests slots.

“Therefore, the validity of those learner licences, including the heavy commercial vehicle driving licences, issued by the department whose validity has expired between February 1, 2020 to January 31, 2022, has been extended for two months," it added.

first published:January 22, 2022, 09:48 IST