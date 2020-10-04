Delhi Government Intervenes After Several File Complaints Regarding PUC Centres

The Delhi government has intervened following a large number of grievances by people for non-checking of vehicles at the pollution checking centres. The Transport Department of the Delhi government said that a number of grievances have been recently received due to non-checking of their vehicles at the pollution checking centres.

This was taking place due to non-availability of value of emission norms, manufacturing date, date of registration of the concerned vehicles which were required to be provided by the 'Vahan' portal.

The Transport Department has decided a slew of measures to resolve this. For four and above wheeled vehicles, option has been made available for selection of the emission field amongst the BS III, BS IV and BS VI vehicles.

For two and three-wheeled vehicles, the Delhi government has decided that option has been made available for selection of the emission field amongst the BS IV and BS VI.

Further, if the manufacturing date is not available from 'Vahan', manual option has been made available to operators for entering it from the Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicles.

Accordingly, all Pollution Check Centres are hereby directed to ensure that their authorized PUC operators in the above cases select the correct emission norms from the drop down menu and options available, and fill the vehicle manufacturing date from the RC with due diligence, a circular issued by Deputy Commissioner of the Transport Department said. This was sent to all the authorized Pollution Checking Centres (PCC).

"The failure to adhere to these directions shall attract suspension and cancellation of authorization of the PUC centre under the Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993", said the circular.

A number of people had been facing hardships at the PUC centres when the computer was not accepting details of the vehicles leading to inconvenience. With the Covid pandemic, it was not possible for vehicle owners to do the running around like going to the RTO.