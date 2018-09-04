English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RTOs to Get More Comfortable With A/C Halls, Delhi Government to Revamp All 13 Facilities
Delhi Government's transport department is planning to revamp all 13 RTO's in the capital.
For representational purposes. (Photo: Reuters)
Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the past have been known for being mismanaged in terms of the facility as well as the general functioning. However, this could soon be a thing of the past as the transport department in the Delhi Government is planning to revamp all 13 RTO's in the capital, as per a report by Times of India. The revamp process for Mall Road RTO has already begun. According to officials part of the transport department, the entire project will be completed in four months.
Since the processes which involved physically visiting the RTO have now moved online, there will be a reduction in footfall as well. There is also a token system which further helps in coordination and faster processing. A token-vending machine has been installed at the soon-to-be-revamped Mall Road RTO which will feature LED screens. Women, senior citizens and differently abled individuals will be given priority with respect to the token system. The halls will be air-conditioned with ample seating as well. Furthermore, there will be a vending machine for soft drinks, coffee and tea as well.
The process involved in obtaining a new learners license has also been improved, now taking only a few minutes to complete. On completion of the biometric scan, the applicant is to take a spot test through a touch-screen system. The test involves 10 questions out of which 6 have to be answered correctly to eligible further. Also check out our step by step guide of how to obtain an international driving license in India.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
