Delhi Government Starts Trial of Olectra-BYD Electric Bus to Combat Increasing Pollution Levels

In a move to combat the increasing pollution levels in the capital city of India, the State Government of Delhi initiated the trials of Olectra-BYD's 12 Meter electric bus – eBuzz K9 with a 35+1 (Driver) seating capacity. Flagged off by the Transport Minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot from Delhi Secretariat, the 'Make in India' eBuzz K9 from Olectra-BYD will run on route number 534 between Anand Vihar ISBT to Mehrauli Terminal. These trials, which will be conducted for 3 months, will enable the authorities to evaluate the efficiency and competency of the buses in the standard road conditions of Delhi. Under an endeavor to promote usage of zero-emission Electric Vehicles, Delhi government aims to induct Electric Buses in the Public Transport system.According to a study from the World Health Organization, 9 out of every 10 people in the world breathe air that contains high levels of pollutants and kills 7 million people each year. It further highlighted that air pollution is mainly responsible for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), causing 24% of all adult deaths from heart disease, 25% from stroke, 43% from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and 29% from lung cancer.On the occasion of flagging off of the electric buses, N. Naga Satyam, Executive Director – Olectra Greentech Limited commented, "As a part of our commitment to contribute to the efforts of ensuring a healthy environment to the public, these Delhi trials is yet another step towards conversion of fossil fueled vehicles to a zero-emission transport option. Olectra BYD buses are proven successful in all the terrains across the country. Olectra-BYD is the only one player in India which has its electric buses commercially running in 4 states and we aim to continue our leadership in the eBus segment."The eBuzz K9 model is powered by a Lithium-ion iron phosphate battery which provides a running of upto 300 KMs on a single charge. Olectra-BYD buses are designed and manufactured under a strategic tie-up between Olectra Greentech Ltd and BYD Auto Industry Co. Ltd.The Electric Buses from Olectra-BYD has already been commercially running in Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, Telangana and Kerala proving its durability and ability to run on terrains and traffic conditions of all kinds. The company says that their buses have completed more than 5,00,000 Kms on Indian roads and have reduced CO2 emissions up to 524 tonnes till now which would have required 2,619 trees instead.