26
Delhi Government to Boost Public Transport Based on Clean Fuel in 2018-19
The government is committed to the transition of the entire bus fleet of Delhi (both DTC and cluster buses) to environment-friendly fuel technology.
Image for representational purpose. (Reuters)
The Delhi government in its annual budget, presented in the Assembly yesterday, announced initiatives to promote use of clean fuel and boosting public transport with over 3,900 new buses in 2018-19.
The government is committed to the transition of the entire bus fleet of Delhi (both DTC and cluster buses) to environment-friendly fuel technology, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said presenting the Budget.
"In the coming one year, the transport department will roll out 1,000 e-buses and also support induction of 905 electric feeder vehicles by Delhi Metro. Besides, 1,000 standard sized buses each will be inducted by the Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) and under Cluster scheme," he said.
In a major incentive for promotion of clean fuel, the government has proposed to provide 50 percent subsidy on purchase of electric cars, Sisodia said.
He said that along with it, the government will provide 50 percent concession in registration charges for CNG kit fitted private cars.
"This will encourage more and more private car owners to opt for a CNG powered car than a petrol or diesel car. This scheme will be implemented after seeking approval of the Lt Governor," the deputy chief minister said.
A 'Common Mobility Card' will be implemented for all buses from April 2018 that will also be applicable Metro trains.
An allocation of Rs 5,145 crore, which is 10 percent of the total budget expenditure of Rs 53,000, has been made for the transport department for 2018-19.
In another move aimed at boosting public transport and use of clean fuel, the government will provide one-time subsidy of Rs 30,000 to all e-rickshaw owners registered during the period July 1, 2015, to April 1, 2016.
"To promote electric mobility in Delhi, we are preparing a comprehensive electric vehicle policy, which will particularly emphasise the replacement of BS-II and BS-III two wheelers, taxi fleets, and commercial goods carriers with fully electric vehicles," Sisodia said in his Budget speech.
To control vehicular pollution, the government will roll-out a multi-pronged initiative to strengthen the Pollution Under Control (PUC) programme in Delhi.
"We will encourage all vehicle owners for timely PUC checks through SMS and phone calls and will implement a third-party audit programme for all PUC centres," he said.
The government is working with researchers from world-class universities such as MIT and University of Chicago to make this initiative a success, Sisodia added.
