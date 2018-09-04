Delhi Government to Conduct Trial Runs for Three Electric Buses in November

The Delhi government will be rolling out electric buses in the city for a limited period of time from next month. The government's plan includes a three-month-long trail after which a 1,000 electric buses would be a part of the city's fleet by June 2019. Earlier the Delhi government had given an in-principle approval for running 1,000 low-floor electric AC buses in the capital.Also, the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) was appointed as a consultant for the project. The entire project itself would have a cost of Rs 2,870 crore. As a part of this project, the transport department will construct six special bus depots in Delhi that can tend to the needs of an electric bus.The running of the three electric buses would be a part of a study on electric mobility which will then be submitted as a report to the Delhi government by November, said DIMTS officials. This will be the second pilot run of e-buses by the Delhi government. Back in 2016, a trial for an electric bus was done in the city after which it was returned after three months to the Chinese manufacturing company.A study by Delhi Transport Corporation, also back in 2016, revealed that an electric bus would have slightly lower operational costs when compared to CNG low-floor buses running in the city. The study also stated that procurement costs would be high which is a problem. The 2016 report also said that an AC CNG low-floor bus on the roads of Delhi costs Rs 85 lakh each while an AC electric bus costs Rs 2.5 crore.