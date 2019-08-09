Delhi Govt Discontinues 'Road Try Test' for Recalibrated Auto Fare Metres

In a relief to auto-rickshaw drivers, the Delhi government's Legal Metrology Department has discontinued the practice of 'road try test' for fare meters after their recalibration. Auto drivers need to recalibrate the meters to be able to charge fares revised in June when the rates were increasing by 18 per cent. Legal Metrology Department Minister Imran Hussain said the practice has been discontinued following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's directions.

The move will benefit drivers of around 90,000 autos plying on city roads. Hussain said the recalibration of meters will begin "shortly". He said an advisory has been issued to manufacturers, repairers and dealers of auto-rickshaw meters to not charge more than Rs 400 per meter plus the applicable GST for the software upgrade. Earlier, after recalibration and initial verification by the Weights and Measures Department (renamed Legal Metrology) in its laboratory at Wazirpur, auto-rickshaw drivers had to go for the road try the test at Najafgarh.

At the request of the drivers, the department has decided to discontinue the road try test. Now, verification certificates will be issued after a simulated road test at the department's lab, he said. The tests will be conducted at Taxi Meter Unit of Legal Metrology Department at Wazirpur Industrial Area.

