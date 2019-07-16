Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Govt Facilitates 511 New Auto Stands across the City to Address Problems of Congestion

The coordinates of the auto stands will be available on Google Map to enable commuters to easily locate them, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said at a press conference on Friday.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
Delhi Govt Facilitates 511 New Auto Stands across the City to Address Problems of Congestion
Representative Image. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...

Transport department of the Delhi government has notified 511 new auto stands across the city to facilitate commuters and address the problem of congestion.

The coordinates of the auto stands will be available on Google Map to enable commuters to easily locate them, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said at a press conference on Friday.

In view of problem due to traffic congestion, it has been directed that not more than five autos will be allowed at a stand on any given point of time, said the minister.

"Delhi government has also issued orders to the PWD, all district magistrates and other stakeholder agencies to install signages at the marked auto stands so that commuters could locate them," Gahlot said.

Sixty-one auto stands have been notified in Central Delhi, 10 in New Delhi, 66 in South West, 54 in South East, 46 in East Delhi, 44 in Shahdara, 37 in North Delhi, 15 in North East, 52 in West Delhi, 53 in South Delhi and 73 in North-west Delhi.

Information about the stands would also be shared on the Delhi government's Poocho app, he said.

The new auto stands were identified by a committee, including officials of road owning agencies and Delhi Police.

Gahlot sought cooperation of traffic police in smooth running of the auto stands.

