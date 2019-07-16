Delhi Govt Facilitates 511 New Auto Stands across the City to Address Problems of Congestion
The coordinates of the auto stands will be available on Google Map to enable commuters to easily locate them, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said at a press conference on Friday.
Representative Image. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Transport department of the Delhi government has notified 511 new auto stands across the city to facilitate commuters and address the problem of congestion.
The coordinates of the auto stands will be available on Google Map to enable commuters to easily locate them, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said at a press conference on Friday.
In view of problem due to traffic congestion, it has been directed that not more than five autos will be allowed at a stand on any given point of time, said the minister.
"Delhi government has also issued orders to the PWD, all district magistrates and other stakeholder agencies to install signages at the marked auto stands so that commuters could locate them," Gahlot said.
Sixty-one auto stands have been notified in Central Delhi, 10 in New Delhi, 66 in South West, 54 in South East, 46 in East Delhi, 44 in Shahdara, 37 in North Delhi, 15 in North East, 52 in West Delhi, 53 in South Delhi and 73 in North-west Delhi.
Information about the stands would also be shared on the Delhi government's Poocho app, he said.
The new auto stands were identified by a committee, including officials of road owning agencies and Delhi Police.
Gahlot sought cooperation of traffic police in smooth running of the auto stands.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | England Are an Incredibly Diverse Team: Moeen Ali
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: There is a 43-inch Samsung For Rs 28,999 And a Fire TV Stick is Bundled With it
- Did It Because I was in Love, Says Anushka Sharma on Why She Married Virat Kohli at 29
- Delhi Govt Facilitates 511 New Auto Stands across the City to Address Problems of Congestion
- All Variants of The Apple iPhone XR Get Completely Sold Out on Day One of Amazon Prime Day Sale