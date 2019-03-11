English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Govt Floats Global Tenders for 375 E-Buses, 1st Phase of 1000 Low Floor Buses
Earlier this month, the Delhi cabinet sanctioned procurement of 1,000 low-floor electric buses, saying the first batch of it was likely to be rolled on by the end of this year.
Representative photo. (Image: AP)
The Delhi government has issued global tenders for engagement of 375 of the 1,000 electric buses it has decided to procure to combat high levels of air pollution and boost public transport in the national capital. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the 375 e-buses will form the first phase of the procurement of the 1,000 buses.
"Congrats! Keeping its commitment to fighting pollution and moving towards clean fuel technology, AAP govt releases global Tenders for engagement of 375 Electric Buses in Delhi. This is the 1st phase of procurement of a total of 1000 E-Buses (sic)," he tweeted. Earlier this month, the Delhi cabinet sanctioned procurement of 1,000 low-floor electric buses, saying the first batch of it was likely to be rolled on by the end of this year.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
