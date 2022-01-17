Delhi Govt Notifies Policy to Mandate EVs For Ride Aggregators, Delivery Services

The Delhi government on Saturday notified a draft “aggregator’s policy" under which ride aggregators and delivery services will have to mandatorily adopt electric vehicles while procuring new fleet. “Ride aggregators and delivery services will have to mandatorily adopt electric vehicles in their new fleet. The Kejriwal government has become the first in India to draft an aggregator’s policy to mandate EV fleet; draft policy has been placed for public opinion for 60 days," a government statement said.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the policy will provide the necessary push to the aggregator industry to become environment friendly. “Aggregators and delivery services would need to ensure 10 per cent of all new two-wheelers and 5 per cent of all new four-wheelers are electric in the next three months while 50 per cent of all new two-wheelers and 25 per cent of all new four-wheelers are electric by March 2023, he said.

The Delhi government will also be making a representation to the Commission for Air Quality Management to direct other states in the NCR area to also adopt the policy," Rai added.

Also Read: Elon Musk: Tesla Working Through “Lot of Challenges" with India Govt

The aggregators such as ride-hailing services as well as delivery service providers (food delivery, e-commerce logistics providers, couriers) have altered vehicular patterns in Delhi.

Also Watch:

Cabs have been the most popular mode of transport, followed by buses, bikes and auto rickshaws, which have gained matured ridership and continue expanding their businesses. Drafted in accordance with regulations set forth by the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, the policy proposes incentives to ensure the transition to EV amongst the ride hailing industry happens in a time-bound manner, the government statement said. Reena Gupta, advisor to the environment minister, said: The essence of the proposed policy by the GNCTD is to ensure the entire spectrum of vehicles used by aggregators and delivery service providers are brought into the fold of a sustainable, clean and electric mobility, given the impact of large-scale adoption of clean vehicles and the serious concern over the air quality of Delhi.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.