Delhi Govt Working With Google to Make Public Transport User Friendly, Tweets Arvind Kejriwal

Representational image.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the initiative stating that Delhi Govt will utilize technology to make Delhi’s transport system user friendly.

Aam Aadmi Party led Delhi Government is working with Google India to make public transport in the national capital territory easy and user friendly. In a recent tweet, Transport Minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot revealed that the government is at the final laps to integrate all public transport systems with Google, which will help commuters in the capital.

Gahlot tweeted, “Delhites can very soon plan their bus journeys to the minute. We’re at the final lap of integrating all our public transit systems into GoogleIndia platform, which will utilise Open Transit Data of Delhi Govt & live data of buses to create a reliable Multi Modal Transit planner."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted about the initiative stating that Delhi Govt will utilize technology to make Delhi’s transport system user friendly.

He tweeted, “Delhi Govt is working hard to make Delhi’s transport system user friendly using technology."

first published:July 09, 2021, 16:09 IST