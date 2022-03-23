Delhi-Gurgaon Traffic to be Disrupted for 10 Hours Today, Here’s Why

Traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway 48 may be disrupted on Wednesday due to a proposed march from the Kherki Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda Chowk, in support of the demand for the creation of an ‘Ahir Regiment’ in the Indian Army, the Gurugram police said in a statement.

The highway section will be closed for traffic, the statement added. Furthermore, various traffic restrictions and diversions have been planned to minimise public inconvenience.

According to the statement, commuters from Jaipur will be directed to Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) just before Kherki Daula toll (Givo Cut) and can reach their destination via Sohna road.

Vehicular traffic from Delhi has been advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course road and Sohna road. Traffic movement would be diverted at Hero Honda chowk towards Subhash chowk and Pataudi road.

“All heavy/goods vehicles, the road section will be closed for full day. From Jaipur - all heavy/goods vehicles are advised to take Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) from Panchgaon to go to Delhi as well as Faridabad. Also, from Delhi, all heavy/goods vehicles are advised to take Sohna road and KMP," the statement informed.

“A number of traffic personnel will be deployed at all the major points to divert vehicles. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly," said Ravinder Singh Tomar, DCP (traffic), Gurugram police.

