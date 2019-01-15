English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi HC Asks Traffic Police About Steps to Remove Pressure Horns, Modified Silencers from Vehicles
A petition by an NGO claimed that loud sound producing equipment also cause health problems including stress, headache, fatigue, insomnia, irritability, blood pressure variations, cardiac disease and digestive disorders.
Picture for representation.
The Delhi High Court directed the traffic police to inform it about the steps it proposes to take to remove pressure horns and modified silencers, which make thumping and backfiring sounds, from two-wheelers, especially motorcycles. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao also asked the Delhi Traffic Police to intimate it whether these pressure horns and modified silencers were permitted in two-wheelers. "Delhi Traffic Police is directed to intimate the court whether these pressure horns and modified silencers are permitted in two-wheelers, especially in motorcycles. It should also inform what steps it proposes to take to remove these pressure horns and modified silencers," the bench said.
It said if the details are not furnished before the next date of hearing, the court will pass appropriate directions. The court listed the matter for January 24. It was also informed that the traffic police is likely to file a status report on the petition, in pursuance to its last order, during the day.
The court was hearing a petition by an NGO, Justice for Rights Foundation, and a law student Prateek Sharma seeking a ban on manufacture, sale and use of various kinds of pressure horns, speakers and modified silencers, including those in Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles, in the national capital. The thumping and backfiring sounds from Royal Enfield Bullet's modified silencers and loud music from vehicular speakers pose a health risk to the people, especially minors, senior citizens and those with medical conditions, apart from contributing to noise pollution, it said.
It claimed that loud sound producing equipments also cause health problems including stress, headache, fatigue, insomnia, irritability, blood pressure variations, cardiac disease and digestive disorders. The plea, filed through advocate Harpreet Singh Hora, has contended that the vehicular noise pollution menace was rampant in areas like the North Campus here, specifically Malka Ganj, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar, Gupta Colony, Chhatra Marg and other areas in and around the Delhi University (DU).
It sought urgent orders from the court to direct removal of such loud sound producing equipments from vehicles plying in these areas, as during the DU students' union elections, there is widespread use of cars and bikes fitted with such devices.
The petitioners have alleged that intervention of the courts was necessary "due to the apathy and inaction of the authorities" who are not making efforts to remove such hazardous sound producing equipment from vehicles. "The said equipment are manufactured, sold and purchased unregulated and unchecked in the market and serve no purpose but to create nuisance and annoyance," the plea stated.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
