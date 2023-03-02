The semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express has proved to be extremely convenient for Indian travellers due to many factors. One of them is its high speed of 180 km/h. As stated in the reports, Vande Bharat Express will soon halt at Jharkhand’s Jasidih Junction Railway Station. This will prove beneficial for the residents of Santhal Pargana, one of the divisions or commissionaires of Jharkhand. People living in Santhal Pargana will be able to travel to Delhi and Kolkata on Vande Bharat Express, which will operate at a speed of 160 km/h via the Jasidih Junction Railway Station.

According to the reports, officials are leaving no stone unturned for the smooth operation of Vande Bharat Express and maintaining its faster speed. Reportedly, the officials are also planning to upgrade the 52 km railway track between Jasidih and Mathurapur, West Bengal with a new 60 km track. The railways is also planning to introduce other facilities like adding sleeper coaches, which will lead to a significant increase in the number of commuters. With interesting features like these, Vande Bharat Express will surely emerge as one of the most preferred and comfortable choices of travelling for passengers in Santhal Pargana. Apart from these features, there are a host of other benefits as well, which makes Vande Bharat Express the most-preferred choice.

As per a report published in the Financial Express, all coaches of Vande Bharat Express trains are equipped with 32-inch screens to keep the travellers entertained during their journey. Reportedly, the Indian Railways also recently introduced board games like snakes and ladders on these trains, which operate on Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi routes.

The best part of this game was its intelligent design, which looks like the route of the blue and white colour train. There are also washrooms for differently-abled people and seat handles with numbers in Braille letters as well. There are CCTV cameras; and in case there is an emergency, the loco pilot and train guard have the provision of communicating with each other as well as with the passengers. The train has an onboard WiFi hotspot as well.

