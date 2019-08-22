Take the pledge to vote

Auto
1-min read

Delhi IGI Airport Terminal 2 Gets Express Check-In Facility for Domestic Flyers

Security check-in for passengers opting for the facility will happen immediately after the terminal’s entry gate.

News18.com

Updated:August 22, 2019, 8:17 AM IST
Delhi IGI Airport Terminal 2 Gets Express Check-In Facility for Domestic Flyers
Representative image. File photo of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Travellers flying out of terminal 2 of the Delhi international airport can now avail Express check-in that gives direct entry to the boarding area if travelling with one luggage. The facility has been introduced by GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

A dedicated space has been earmarked at the terminal entry point of departure level for passengers. Security check-in for passengers opting for the facility will happen immediately after the terminal’s entry gate. Domestic passengers with just a hand-baggage can print their boarding pass at the ‘self-service kiosk’. The same passengers can also do the Web Check-in at the departures forecourt area outside the terminal building.

As many as 45,000 domestic passengers fly out of Terminal 2 at the Delhi airport each day. This makes up to almost 30 per cent of the total domestic flyers. Reports citing sources close to the matter suggest that the facilities will slowly be expanded to Delhi Airport Terminal 1 (T1) and Terminal 3 (T3). This facility was first brought into effect at the Hyderabad Airport two years back.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
