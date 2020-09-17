Delhi International Airport Opens New General Aviation Terminal For Private Jets

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has launched India’s first exclusive general aviation terminal facility for private jets at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The new terminal has been built keeping in mind the need to support the movement and processing of passengers flying chartered flights from IGI airport. DIAL has stated that the terminal has been set up in compliance with all the safety and precautionary measures that have come into effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Facilities in the new terminal include city side parking and a capacity to cater to 150 private jets including Code C type aircraft on a daily basis.

Passengers will witness spacious passenger lounges, retail as well as food and beverage section, 24x7 personal concierge services, common processing area with customs and immigration and immediate access to private jet aircraft.

The new General Aviation terminal at Delhi Airport, according to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, is the need of the hour which would significantly support this growth Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who inaugurated the terminal.

“This terminal will cater to the growing passenger traffic when the aviation sector lands back to pre-COVID times and make their travel experience more convenient and comfortable,” GBS Raju, Business Chairman, GMR Airports, was quoted in the release.