Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways recently inspected a slew of expressway projects originating from Delhi including the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Delhi- Jaipur Expressway. In a media interaction, he also mentioned that the Delhi-Katra expressway will be launched in 2 years and will reduce the distance from 727 to 572 km.

This in turn, will reduce the travel time to reach Katra from Delhi to just 6 hours. Currently, it takes around 12 hours to reach Katra on the NH1 that goes to Srinagar. After crossing Jammu, a road goes to Katra, while the highway goes to Srinagar. The highway passes through Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Pathankot and Jammu.

Nitin Gadkari also said the government is also working on new roads from Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Dehradun & Delhi-Haridwar, and you can reach the destinations in 2 hours. However, all the eyes are on the Delhi-Mumbai 1200-km long expressway which is expected to cut the travel time by at least 8 hours.

Currently, driving from Mumbai to Delhi or vice versa takes approximately 20-24 hours travelling through 1400-km long NH48. As per a report, not just travel time, the project itself is running in a fast lane and is expected to be completed in 2022, 2 years ahead of scheduled deadline of 2024.

“We have been constructing 30 km roads every day. We have completed KMP, KGP and other national highway projects, like Dwarka expressway, ring road in Delhi and the southern peripheral road (SPR) are under development," Gadkari said.

