Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express First Train To Go All-vegetarian

If you plan to travel by the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express, you should note that you cannot carry or consume non-vegetarian food onboard anymore. Passengers on board Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Katra will be encapsulated in a completely vegetarian environment and not simply in terms of the cuisine served to passengers. The waiters won’t have handled non-vegetarian meals, and the kitchen where they are prepared won’t have handled anything except vegetarian foods; the cleaning agents, soaps, and other similar products will also be ‘neutral’ materials.

This follows as the train is the first one in the country to have been given a Sattvik certificate. The IRCTC has opted to pursue this accreditation for certain trains that travel to holy locations, beginning with the Vande Bharat to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, in J&K, by an agreement with the NGO Sattvic Council of India. The Delhi Katra train is the first one to receive accreditation. According to a Sattvic Council of India analyst, there are plans to replicate this in 18 more trains, like the Vande Bharat to Varanasi. There are also plans to make normal trains to Sattvik after this drive is over.

The Sattvik Council of India’s founder, Abhishek Biswas, claims that several procedures had to be finished before the Vande Bharat train was granted the certificate of Satvik. In this, the cooking technique, the kitchen, the serving and storage items, and the method of keeping them were all evaluated. The certificate was only issued after completing the entire process.

Vegans and vegetarians are becoming a more significant customer group in the travel industry and according to the Sattvik Council, they seek vegetarian environments and food.

