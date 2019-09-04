Delhi Man Surrenders Activa After Police Fines Him Rs 23,000; Says Scooter Cheaper Than Challan

Did you know that the Ministry of Law and Justice under the Government of India has notified the recently passed new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019? What this means is that there are fines for traffic violations which, for most of the cases, have become higher than before. As part of this, traffic violators are facing steeper challans than ever before. One such incident has recently come to life as Dinesh Madan, a resident of Delhi, was fined a challan worth Rs 23,000 by Gurugram Police for flouting several rules.

As per the challan receipt, the offences are:

-Driving without license

-Driving without a registration certificate

-Driving without third party insurance

-Violating air pollution

-Driver without a helmet or turban

#NewsAlert – A Delhi resident, Dinesh Madan fined ₹23,000 for traffic violations under the new Motor Vehicles Act. | @Nitisha_Kashyap with details. pic.twitter.com/uzETdWg2N5 — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 3, 2019

On being contacted, Madan said, “I am shocked and have not been able to sleep at night as it is not a small amount but a very big one. I was not carrying the documents with me and I told them (the police) that the documents are at home post which they asked me to have them brought over in 10 minutes. I informed that I am a resident of Delhi and we are near the Gurugram court, so how will I be able to get them? …Then they asked for my keys and said that it (Madan’s vehicle) is going to be impounded.”

The new bill is applicable from September 1, 2019, and will attract heavy penalties for traffic violators. The legislation was previously introduced in 2017 but couldn't pass the Rajya Sabha and lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. The 2019 Bill was tabled in both the houses by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. The Bill aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations.

"As Madan was not wearing his helmet, he was stopped by the on-duty traffic personnel. He was unable to produce his documents, when asked. Hence, the challan was issued," the traffic police officer at the location said.

Madan left his scooter with the cops and has refused to pay the fine as yet, as according to him, the price of his second-hand scooter is hardly Rs 15,000.

In case you are wondering, here is a complete list of the revised fines along with the violations.

Section/ Offence Old Penalty New Penalty (Minimum) General (177) Rs 100 Rs 500 Rules of road regulation violation (new 177A) Rs. 100 Rs 500 Travelling without a ticket (178) Rs 200 Rs 500 Disobedience of orders of authorities (179) Rs 500 Rs 2000 Unauthorized use of vehicles without licence (180) Rs 1000 Rs 5000 Driving without licence (181) Rs 500 Rs 5000 Driving without qualification (182) Rs 500 Rs 10,000 Oversized vehicles (182B) New Rs 5000 Over speeding (183) Rs 400 Rs 1000 for LMV, Rs 2000 for Medium Passenger Vehicle Dangerous driving penalty (184) Rs. 1,000 Upto Rs 5000 Drunken driving (185) Rs 2000 Rs 10,000 Speeding/ Racing (189) Rs 500 Rs 5,000 Vehicle without permit (192A) Upto Rs 5000 Upto Rs 10,000 Aggregators (violations of licencing conditions) (193) New Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000 Overloading (194) Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 per extra tonne Rs 20,000, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne Overloading of Passengers (194A) N.A. Rs 1000 per extra passenger Seat Belt (194 B) Rs 100 Rs 1,000 Overloading of two-wheelers (194 C) Rs 100 Rs 2,000 , Disqualification of licence for 3 months Not providing way for emergency vehicles (194E) New Rs 10,000 Driving without insuarance (196) Rs 1,000 Rs 2,000 Offences by Juveniles (199) New Guardian/ Owner shall be deemed guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 years imprisonment. Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of Motor Vehicle to be cancelled. Power of officers to impound documents (206) N.A. Suspension of driving licence under sections 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E, Offences committed by enforcing authorities (210B) N.A. Twice the penalty under the relevant section

(With inputs from IANS)

