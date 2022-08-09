Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Line Conducts Its First Trial Successfully

The Delhi Meerut Rapid Rail completed a successful maiden test run on its depot track. Making the announcement of the development in a tweet, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited said that the successful test run was a “milestone achievement” on the way to completing the country’s first Regional Rail project on time. Earlier, train sets were run using charged 25 KV traction system of NCRTC.

Last month, the power supply work on the rapid rail line was initiated by the officials, starting with the overhead equipment (OHE) on the route. For this, the OHE section on the inspection line (IBL) built at the Duhai depot was charged at 25000 volts. After this, preparations for the first trial run began. The NCRTC has set the target of 2023 to start operation on the 17-km stretch between Sahibabad and Duhai on the primary section of the corridor. The corridor will cover five stations, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai depots.

Railway officials while briefing the media, said that this maiden test was to check the power supply to the train and its equipment. NCRTC expects over 8 lakh passengers to travel from this rail corridor on daily basis. This Delhi Meerut corridor will cover 24 stations. The project is being jointly funded by the centre and the Uttar Pradesh government which has allocated Rs. 1,326 crores in the current financial year.

The entire project from Delhi to Meerut will be completed by 2025. This rail network will connect pass through stations that Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Muradnagar Depot, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Brahmapuri, Meerut Central, Bhainsali, Begumpul, MES Colony, Daurali Metro, Meerut North, and Modipuram.

The Rapid Rail system will also connect these stations with nearby metro stations, airports, railways, and interstate bus terminals.

