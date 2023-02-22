Delhi Metro: Know the Faces Behind the Iconic Voices You Have Been Hearing For Years

The Delhi Metro is the lifeline for the national capital. If you have been to the city or live here, you must have taken the metro ride like thousand of others who use this mode of transportation daily. But have you ever wondered about the voices that make public announcements to make travel easy for commuters? Delhi Metro celebrated 20 years of operation in December last year. And here’s time to look back at all the metro journeys and know more about the voices that have become synonymous to the Delhi Metro.

Delhi Metro Female Voice

Rini Simon Khanna is the face behind the English voice you hear in metros while travelling. Khanna has vast experience working in the media industry. Rini Simon was born in the southern state of Kerala but she completed her primary and seconday education at various schools across the country, thanks to changing postings of her father, an Indian Air Force officer.

As she was into anchoring and interviewing from her early school days, Khanna went to the Indian Institute of Mass Communication New Delhi for a PG diploma in Journalism. She began her career as a newscaster with All India Radio in 1982 and later on went to the then-premier television channel in India, Doordarshan.

Being a well-known news anchor of her time, she has also done commentary on various important occasions like Independence Day and Republic Day for television and radio.

Delhi Metro Male Voice

The Hindi announcements in the Delhi metro are dubbed by Shammi Narang, who also has worked as a television presenter with Doordarshan.

His journey into this field is quite different from his female assistant Rini Simon. Before getting into the world of media, Shammi completed his engineering degree from YMCA Faridabad.

With the Hindi division of Voice of America, Shammi Narang got into the profession and never looked back. Besides having his voice recorded for the metro, he was associated with Doordarshan where he got after passing an audition competing with 10,000 aspirants.

Delhi Metro began operation with the Red Line on December 24, 2002. From a humble beginning with just a corridor of 8.2 km, spanning six stations, the Delhi Metro has now grown into a public transport network of nearly 400 km.

