Delhi Metro to Introduce E-Bikes at Metro Stations for Last Mile Connectivity

Delhi, despite being the nation’s capital, is one of the most polluted cities in the country. Vehicular release, construction activities, burning of agricultural residue are the main causes behind this acute level of pollution. And every year, right since the onset of the winter season, this pollution becomes severely dangerous for any living being. Now, it has become very pertinent for the authorities to take proper measures to curb this rising level of pollution. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) taking due cognizance of this issue, is offering electric bikes in partnership with Bengaluru based start-up Yulu at a total of nine metro stations. Electric vehicles produce fewer emissions that contribute to climate change and smog than conventional vehicles. This also enhances the last mile connectivity for metro users.

The confirmation came recently as the Bengaluru-based ride-sharing start-up for electric bikes announced the initiation of its operations in Delhi. This is not the first time that Yulu has undertaken such operations. Before Delhi, the micro-mobility start-up already has made its mark in cities like Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai. A fleet of 250 electronic bikes has been deployed by Yulu across Delhi as part of its partnership with DMRC. The e-bikes being used is the Yulu Miracle model that comes with a top speed of 25 kmph and a range of 60 km on a single charge. The Yulu services will begin with nine metro stations along the Yellow and Blue metro lines. These are included in the 40 Yulu zones.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.